https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3589071Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen leaf clay craft vector cute nature handmade creative art graphicMorePremiumID : 3589071View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 24.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Green leaf clay craft vector cute nature handmade creative art graphicMore