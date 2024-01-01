rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590133
Afternoon Tea Party (1891) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Afternoon Tea Party (1891) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590133

View CC0 License

Afternoon Tea Party (1891) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More