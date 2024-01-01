rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590141
Spanish Dancer Wearing a Lace Mantilla (1873) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.


Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590141

View CC0 License



