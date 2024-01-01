https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590161Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMother and Child (Baby Getting Up from His Nap) (ca. 1899) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590161View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2879 x 3600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2879 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 59.35 MBFree DownloadMother and Child (Baby Getting Up from His Nap) (ca. 1899) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More