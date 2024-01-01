rawpixel
Denise at Her Dressing Table (ca. 1908–1909) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590214

View CC0 License

