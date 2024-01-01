rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590238
Virgin (dreaming) (1903) print in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Virgin (dreaming) (1903) print in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590238

View CC0 License

Virgin (dreaming) (1903) print in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More