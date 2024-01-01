rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590269
Towhee Bunting (1812) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.…
Towhee Bunting (1812) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3590269

View CC0 License

