https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590272Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTerraced garden (1920) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590272View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 831 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2424 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5744 x 3978 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5744 x 3978 px | 300 dpi | 130.79 MBFree DownloadTerraced garden (1920) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More