https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590273Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVilla R (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590273View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1012 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2951 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4576 x 5428 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4576 x 5428 px | 300 dpi | 142.17 MBFree DownloadVilla R (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More