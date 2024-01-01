https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590287Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFairy tales of the north (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590287View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 962 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2806 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4839 x 3880 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4839 x 3880 px | 300 dpi | 107.48 MBFree DownloadFairy tales of the north (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More