rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590287
Fairy tales of the north (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fairy tales of the north (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590287

View CC0 License

Fairy tales of the north (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More