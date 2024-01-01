https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590295Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFarmyard Fowls (ca. 1827) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3590295View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 811 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2365 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2768 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2768 px | 300 dpi | 64.91 MBFree DownloadFarmyard Fowls (ca. 1827) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More