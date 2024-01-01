rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Farmyard Fowls (ca. 1827) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the National Gallery of Art.…
Farmyard Fowls (ca. 1827) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
3590295

View CC0 License

Farmyard Fowls (ca. 1827) painting in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

