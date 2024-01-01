rawpixel
Crimson fronted Purple Finch. Drawn from nature by J.J. Audubon, F.R.S.F.L. (1840–1860) print in high resolution by John James Audubon. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

