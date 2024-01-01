rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590377
With the two lost ones (1938) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
With the two lost ones (1938) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590377

View CC0 License

