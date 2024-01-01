rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590382
Mild Fruit (ca. 1930s) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mild Fruit (ca. 1930s) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3590382

View CC0 License

Mild Fruit (ca. 1930s) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More