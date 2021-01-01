https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3614250Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFall sell template psd for blog banner get your closet fall readyMorePremiumID : 3614250View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 4.91 MBBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 4.91 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontFall sell template psd for blog banner get your closet fall readyMore