https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3701585Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAutumn sale watercolor template psd fashion ad bannerMorePremiumID : 3701585View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.94 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.94 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontIM Fell Double Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell Double Pica fontDownload AllAutumn sale watercolor template psd fashion ad bannerMore