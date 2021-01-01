https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3706250Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic autumn shopping template vector with stay home text social media adMorePremiumID : 3706250View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.45 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.45 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontDownload AllAesthetic autumn shopping template vector with stay home text social media adMore