https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3796230Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead of a cow (ca. 1725–1792) print in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3796230View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 891 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2598 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3788 x 5104 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3788 x 5104 px | 300 dpi | 110.67 MBFree DownloadHead of a cow (ca. 1725–1792) print in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More