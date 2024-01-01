https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797046Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVince Kolb Auto Sales sign, Jefferson City, Missouri (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3797046View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2337 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4783 x 3193 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4783 x 3193 px | 300 dpi | 87.42 MBFree DownloadVince Kolb Auto Sales sign, Jefferson City, Missouri (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More