https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3797135Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWelcome sign, Flintstone's Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3797135View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2344 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4826 x 3232 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4826 x 3232 px | 300 dpi | 89.29 MBFree DownloadWelcome sign, Flintstone's Bedrock City, Rts. 64 and 180, Valle, Arizona (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More