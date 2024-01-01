https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3798054Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of Dordrecht with the Rietdijkspoort and windmills (1744) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3798054View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 561 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1636 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6036 x 2822 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6036 x 2822 px | 300 dpi | 97.5 MBFree DownloadView of Dordrecht with the Rietdijkspoort and windmills (1744) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More