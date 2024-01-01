rawpixel
View of Dordrecht with the Rietdijkspoort and windmills (1744) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3798054

View CC0 License

