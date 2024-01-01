rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3798217
Golden cup with lid, donated to Cornelis de Witt on the occasion of the Tour to Chatham, 1667 (1748) painting in high…
Golden cup with lid, donated to Cornelis de Witt on the occasion of the Tour to Chatham, 1667 (1748) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3798217

View CC0 License

