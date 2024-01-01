https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3798218Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Red Bergamot in a Landscape (1753) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3798218View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3718 x 5205 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3718 x 5205 px | 300 dpi | 110.77 MBFree DownloadA Red Bergamot in a Landscape (1753) painting in high resolution by Aert Schouman. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More