https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3798479Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAutumn quote template files for pinterest postMorePremiumID : 3798479View personal and business license VectorEPS | 10.92 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAutumn quote template files for pinterest postMore