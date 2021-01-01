https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799031SaveSaveAutumn quote poster template psd set with orange leavesMorePremiumID : 3799031View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3751 x 2501 px | 300 dpi | 236.46 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3751 x 2501 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAutumn quote poster template psd set with orange leavesMore