https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799064Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn season quote template psd set for pinterest postMorePremiumID : 3799064View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 42.56 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAutumn season quote template psd set for pinterest postMore