rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799247
St. Joseph Auto and Furniture Fabric slip cover sign, Saint Joseph, Missouri (1988) photography in high resolution by John…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

St. Joseph Auto and Furniture Fabric slip cover sign, Saint Joseph, Missouri (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799247

View CC0 License

St. Joseph Auto and Furniture Fabric slip cover sign, Saint Joseph, Missouri (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More