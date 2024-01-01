rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799254
Drive-in Theater, Route 283, Mangum, Oklahoma (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Drive-in Theater, Route 283, Mangum, Oklahoma (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799254

View CC0 License

Drive-in Theater, Route 283, Mangum, Oklahoma (1982) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More