https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799257Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRitz Building (1940), Eureka, California (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3799257View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2335 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3231 x 4843 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3231 x 4843 px | 300 dpi | 89.58 MBFree DownloadRitz Building (1940), Eureka, California (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More