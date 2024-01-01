rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Ritz Building (1940), Eureka, California (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library…
Ritz Building (1940), Eureka, California (2003) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799257

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

More