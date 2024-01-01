rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799901
Pumpkin, Magic Carpet Golf, Key West, Florida (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.
Pumpkin, Magic Carpet Golf, Key West, Florida (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799901

View CC0 License

