https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3799942
Menges fish from sand pond, Livingston Manor, New York (1977) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3799942

View CC0 License

