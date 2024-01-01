rawpixel
Dixie Gasoline sign, Rts. 19 & 41, Griffin, Georgia (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…
Dixie Gasoline sign, Rts. 19 & 41, Griffin, Georgia (1980) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

