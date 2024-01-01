https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3800314Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCenter of USA, Belle Fourche, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3800314View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 835 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2436 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5245 x 3650 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5245 x 3650 px | 300 dpi | 109.58 MBFree DownloadCenter of USA, Belle Fourche, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. More