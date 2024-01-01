rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Center of USA, Belle Fourche, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…
Center of USA, Belle Fourche, South Dakota (1987) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3800314

View CC0 License

