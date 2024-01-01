rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Tri-state Drug sign, Route 80, Shreveport, Louisiana (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from…
Tri-state Drug sign, Route 80, Shreveport, Louisiana (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
3801480

View CC0 License

