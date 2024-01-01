rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801481
Mr. Peanut sign, Hair Affair sign, Route 6, Swansea, Massachusetts (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801481

View CC0 License

