rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801497
Golden Rule and New York Stores, South 1st Street, Raton, New Mexico (1991) photography in high resolution by John…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Golden Rule and New York Stores, South 1st Street, Raton, New Mexico (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801497

View CC0 License

Golden Rule and New York Stores, South 1st Street, Raton, New Mexico (1991) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More