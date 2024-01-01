rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801569
Dartmouth Auto Theater, Dartmouth, Massachusetts (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dartmouth Auto Theater, Dartmouth, Massachusetts (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801569

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Dartmouth Auto Theater, Dartmouth, Massachusetts (1984) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More