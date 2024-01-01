rawpixel
Peach water tower, Gaffney, South Carolina (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the…
Peach water tower, Gaffney, South Carolina (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
3801581

