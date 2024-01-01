https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFunland, North Attleboro, Massachusetts (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3801591View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2323 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4747 x 3151 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4747 x 3151 px | 300 dpi | 85.62 MBFree DownloadFunland, North Attleboro, Massachusetts (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More