https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Ferris wheel, Asbury Park, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of…
Ferris wheel, Asbury Park, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801605

View CC0 License

