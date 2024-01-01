rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3801608
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3801608

View CC0 License

View of beach and ocean from Sanderling Inn, Duck, North Carolina (1985) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

