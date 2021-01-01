https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3802348Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVaccinated African woman presenting shoulderMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3802348View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 61.06 MBFree DownloadVaccinated African woman presenting shoulderMore