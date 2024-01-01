rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803744
Garfield prizes at game booth, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Garfield prizes at game booth, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3803744

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Garfield prizes at game booth, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More