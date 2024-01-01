https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803744Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGarfield prizes at game booth, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3803744View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4824 x 3220 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4824 x 3220 px | 300 dpi | 88.91 MBFree DownloadGarfield prizes at game booth, Seaside Heights, New Jersey (1978) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More