https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3803764Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDairy Box sign, Bartlesville, Oklahoma (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3803764View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2365 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3273 x 4844 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3273 x 4844 px | 300 dpi | 90.75 MBFree DownloadDairy Box sign, Bartlesville, Oklahoma (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More