https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804182Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDinosaur statue detail, Fantasy mini golf, Route 441, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (1992) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3804182View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 792 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2311 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3122 x 4728 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3122 x 4728 px | 300 dpi | 84.49 MBFree DownloadDinosaur statue detail, Fantasy mini golf, Route 441, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (1992) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More