https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3804355

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Mobil flying red horse sign, Rt. 60B, Mountain Grove, Missouri (1979) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

