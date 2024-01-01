https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3804358Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDinosaur overall horizontal, Rainbow Falls Golf, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3804358View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3178 x 4767 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3178 x 4767 px | 300 dpi | 86.72 MBFree DownloadDinosaur overall horizontal, Rainbow Falls Golf, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (1988) photography in high resolution by John Margolies. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More