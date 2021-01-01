https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3806212Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextIndoor plants guide template vectorMorePremiumID : 3806212View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 40.07 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 40.07 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllIndoor plants guide template vectorMore