https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3807169Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextConcrete textured logo template vector for yoga studio businessMorePremiumID : 3807169View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 30.18 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontConcrete textured logo template vector for yoga studio businessMore