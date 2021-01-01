https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3807760Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness Instagram post template psd setMorePremiumID : 3807760View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 207.61 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontBusiness Instagram post template psd setMore